KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) are the surprise early leaders of the Premier Division in the Malaysia Hockey League.





Yesterday, they edged Tenaga Nasional 1-0 at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium for their second straight win to lead the eight-team league with six points.



UniKL have a superior goal difference over second-placed May­bank, who are also on six points after a 4-0 win over Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) at the Bukit Serendit Hockey Stadium in Malacca.



Malaysian Farizul Afiq was the unlikely hero for UniKL, scoring past Tenaga goalkeeper S. Kumar in the 49th minute. UniKL had started their campaign on Friday with an emphatic 5-0 win over SSTMI.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj was full of praise for his team.



“It was a hard match and Tenaga played better than us. But we were patient in the match and managed to get the winner,” he said.



UniKL used both their goalkeepers and they performed exceptionally well. Former national junior Khairulnizam Ibrahim covered the first half while Argentine goalkeeper Thomas Santiago was equally effective in the second period.



“We had some close calls but credit to both keepers. Now, I have a headache to decide between these two keepers,” said Arulselvaraj.



Maybank, who finished runners-up in the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy, continued their fine form by whipping winless SSTMI 4-0.



South Korean Nam Hyun-won was on target twice from penalty corners in the 37th and 53rd minutes. Compatriot Jang Yoon-hyuk (ninth minute) and former national player Hafifihafiz Hanafi (33rd) netted the other goals.



Defending double champions Terengganu, who drew 2-2 with Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club in their opening match, finally got off the blocks with a 9-0 demolition of newcomers UiTM-KPT with Faizal Saari scored a hat-trick in the 26th, 34th and 43rd minutes.



The Star of Malaysia