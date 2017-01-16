

Banbridge fought off Cork C of I 3-2 on Sunday courtesy of a late Eugene Magee penalty corner to return to the top of the men’s EY Hockey League table alongside Lisnagarvey. He struck with seven minutes to go to claim the win for the Co Down side who trailed 1-0 at half-time to a Julian Dale goal. Two strikes from Jonny McKee swapped the lead by the 54th minute before CI equalised again but Magee’s goal settled matters.





Three Rock Rovers eased to a 6-1 win over a UCD side who welcomed back Greg Chambers and captain Jeremy Duncan but were still shy six regular players. Luke Madeley scored twice in the opening quarter before Mitch Darling’s second half hat trick extended the lead out to 5-0. Ben Campbell got one back but Madeley was on hand to close out the rout.



There were also two hat tricks at Comber Road as Neal Glassey and Matthew Nelson ran up three each for Lisnagarvey in their 8-2 win over Railway Union. They led 4-0 at half-time with Glassey on the mark three times. The second half saw the lead extended to five before Mark English got one back. Two more from Nelson and one from Andy Williamson countered another English goal. For Garvey, Timmy Cockram also returned for the first time since taking a prolonged break in the wake of the Rio Olympics.



Monkstown’s game with Instonians was postponed due to the sad passing of Peter Tipping, a club man with Town whose family had a 70-year connection with the club.



On Saturday, Banbridge’s game with Glenanne was called off due to a frozen pitch in Havelock Park.



In the women’s EY Hockey League, Pegasus moved from seventh to fifth with a dramatic win over Belfast Harlequins. Vanessa Surgeoner’s goal proved the difference in the 54th minute as she got on the end of Hannah Craig’s cross from a quickly taken free. Stephanie Thompson had given Pegs the lead before Katie Larmour scored a brilliant solo goal to tie the game up at 1-1 at half-time.



EY Hockey League – day 11 results

Saturday: Lisnagarvey 8 (N Glassey 3, M Nelson 3, J Lorimer, A Williamson) Railway Union 2 (M English 2); Pembroke 0 Cork C of I 2 (J Jermyn 2); Three Rock Rovers 6 (M Darling 3, L Madeley 3) UCD 1 (B Campbell)Sunday: Banbridge 3 (J McKee 2, E Magee) Cork C of I 2 (J Dale, S Sweetnam)

Postponed: Monkstown v Instonians; Banbridge vs Glenanne – postponed due to frost



Day 11 – extended match reports



Pembroke 0 Cork C of I 2 (J Jermyn 2)



John Jermyn’s pair of goals in the latter stages of the first half saw Cork C of I land their seventh win of the EY Hockey League, recording a reasonably comfortable win. Again, Pembroke were without a series of front-line players with Olympians Alan Sothern (shoulder) and Kirk Shimmins (away) out of action along with the recently capped Keith O’Hare (exams) and Patrick Good (sick). And they were on the back foot in a scrappy opening but kept out two Jermyn penalty corners with Mark Ingram making two top saves. C of I pushed on further in the second quarter and went ahead in the 23rd minute when Jermyn right home down Ingram’s left hand side with a drag-flick. It was almost two within a minute as CI intercepted a loose pass but Julian Dale’s lob-shot landed flush on the front of the crossbar. But a fourth corner was won soon after which Jermyn fired hard onto the body of Scott Furlong on the baseline. A stroke was awarded which Jermyn scored for his 16th goal of the campaign. The third quarter was sluggish with C of I holding the initiative with Pembroke making brief forays forward. The visitors had one further corner but, despite reduced numbers, the hosts kept out the chance. It remained that way until the final whistle despite sin-bins for former Pembroke man David Harvey and Alex Burns. Despite their absence, the hosts could not create the chances to get back into the tie.



Three Rock Rovers 6 (M Darling 3, L Madeley 3) UCD 1 (B Campbell)



Hat tricks from Mitch Darling and Luke Madeley saw Three Rock Rovers move up a couple of places in the men’s EYHL table overnight, moving ahead of Banbridge and Monkstown who did not play on the day. UCD, for their part, were still down six players from their regular side due to a skiing holiday and suffered in the early stages. Luke Madeley scoring a very early drag-flick to set the ball rolling and added another from a corner, this one not quite so smooth but the defender took the ball on himself once again to fire home. The hosts were controlling much of the play in the first half and saw another couple of corners repelled by Conor Quinn. Jeremy Duncan returned for UCD and did create some danger with his smart skills, meaning Jamie Carr was busier in the second quarter as the students found greater counter-attacking openings. But the game was killed off the in the second half in quick time. Ben Walker produced a lovely through pass to Darling who rolled home a very neat finish on his backhand for 3-0. The Olympian added another within a minute when he picked up a rebound from his own shot and while it was not the cleanest of strikes, it too found the bottom corner. He walked in the fifth goal from a huge overload before the third quarter was out, Quinn left with three attackers closing in on him. Ben Campbell pulled one back for UCD in the last quarter but Madeley countered that with a low bullet of his own for a comfortable victory.



Lisnagarvey 8 (N Glassey 3, M Nelson 3, J Lorimer, A Williamson) Railway Union 2 (M English 2)



Hat tricks from Neal Glassey and Matthew Nelson powered Lisnagarvey to a big win over struggling Railway Union to strengthen their place in the playoff places. They started strong and were rewarded with an early goal in the fifth minute when Neal Glassey scored following a decisive break through the middle from Jonny Bell. The second quarter saw Garvey score a further three goals. The first was from a corner in the 20th minute won by Matthew Nelson who was also on hand to deflect the switch past the Railway keeper.A further snap shot was well saved by the Railway keeper Stephen O’Keeffe who despite the eventual scoreline was having an excellent match. Garvey's third goal came in the 30th minute when Glassey made a clever turn within the circle and rifled a reverse stick shot. Glassey then completed his hat-trick on the stroke of half-timeThey went further ahead from a James Lorimer corner drag-flick before Ralway got one back in the 50th minute through Mark English. A futher three goals arrived in the closing quarter with Nelson completing his treble with goals in the 60th and the 63rd minute. Andy Williamson completed their tally before English got a consolation goal at the death.For Garvey, they were also bolstered by the first appearance of the season for Timmy Cockram following a prolonged break post the Rio Olympics.



Sunday: Banbridge 3 (J McKee 2, E Magee) Cork C of I 2 (J Dale, S Sweetnam)



Eugene Magee’s late corner goal saw Banbridge land a vital win to see his side return to a share of the lead in the men’s EY Hockey League, coming from a goal down to defeat Cork C of I at Havelock Park.They did so without the services of Matthew Bell, Fraser Mills, Jamie Wright, Drew Carlisle and Gareth Lennox as they avoided back to back defeats. Julian Dale had given C of I the lead on the stroke of half-time from a corner.But Jonny McKee soon swapped the lead around when he equalised from a corner. McKee made it 2-1 in the first minute of the final quarter when Eugene Magee stole possession and passed forward for the striker to score on his reverse.C of I equalised soon after Stephen Sweetnam turned in a high cross but, with six minutes left on the clock, Magee popped up with the vital goal to ensure Bann move up to 23 points, level with Lisnagarvey and with a game in hand. The Cork side stay third after their weekend efforts.



Women’s EY Hockey League



Belfast Harlequins 1 (K Larmour) Pegasus 2 (S Thompson, V Surgeoner)



Vanessa Surgeoner’s hotly contested 54th minute goal saw Pegasus claim the spoils from their back match at Belfast Harlequins, lifting them from seventh to fifth place.Pegasus started the game brightly and, in the third minute, Rachel McMillan forced a good save from the Harlequins keeper Jade Lamont. They soon took the lead from a corner with Stephanie Thompson scoring on the rebound following an initial shot from Hannah Craig which was well saved. They won three further corners with Hannah Grieve going very close to a second goal but Quins fought back. In the 24th minute, Katie Larmour drew Harlequins level with a superb solo run. Larmour ran almost half the length of the pitch, easily rounding two defenders and the keeper before tapping home into the open net. And it remained 1-1 at the break, mainly due to Rachel Johnston making a fantastic goal line clearance. Lamont made a string of further saves in the third quarter to keep Harlequins in the mix, the pick of them from Alex Speers following Craig’s cross. But the game was won when Pegs were awarded a free-hit which Quin contested. Pegasus did not hang around and Taite Doherty took it quickly, crossing for a Surgeoner deflection to make it 2-1. Quins continued to battle hard to the final whistle and won their first penalty corner of the game in the 65th minute but the routine misfired.



