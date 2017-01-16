Normal service has resumed to the women`s indoor first division, Dundee Wanderers` back-to-back wins over Grove Menzieshill and then Edinburgh University has put the champions back into pole position.





The encounter between the Tayside rivals was not the best, Grove Menzieshill went into a 1-0 lead by the interval through Sue Hamilton after poor defending by Wanderers.



Two goals in three minutes by Wanderers in the second half finally took the points - Amy Snell scored after a solo run, then Vikki Bunce converted from the spot.



In contrast Wanderers tussle with surprise league leaders Edinburgh University turned out to be a cracker, the Dundonians finally taking the honours 8-6 after a ding-dong affair.



Wanderers looked to have the contest sewn up by the interval with a 5-1 advantage. The goals flowed from Emily Dark, Julie Bryce, Bunce, Kate Mulholland and Snell, with Becky Dru getting the students’ only counter. Kirsty Abraham and Bunce exchanged goals to advance the score to 6-2.



But that seemed to signal Edinburgh`s spirited comeback, it was started by Sophie Maunder, then captain Susan Graham scored a quick-fire hat-trick in six minutes to tie the scores at six apiece with three minutes left.



The anticipated shock failed to materialise, Snell put Wanderers 7-6 ahead with a solo goal and finally Bunce converted a penalty corner for her own hat-trick and the three points.



The students recovered their composure to see off Bon-Accord 11-3 and confirm their second place on goal difference from Western. In the resulting goal avalanche Dru scored four times, Louise Campbell got a hat-trick and there was a double for Abraham.



Milne Craig Western had to come from behind to see off Wildcats 4-2 in their opening encounter. Alex Stuart and Catriona Booth had given the Wildcats an early two goal lead but a double by teenager Kayleigh Justice and others from Lexi Sabatelli and Millie Steiger sent the points in the direction of Western.



Western then had a bit of trouble disposing of CALA, with two minutes remaining the scores were tied at 4-4. Up stepped Justice again to convert a late penalty corner for the three points and that secured third place in the table for Western.



Grove Menzieshill recovered some of their composure to beat Inverleith 7-1 in their second outing, here there were two goals each for Sue Hamilton and Leigh Fawcett.



The Dundonians followed up that victory with a 6-1 win over CALA, there were six individual scorers, and they finished in fourth place.



In the lower reaches Aberdeen Bon-Accord advanced their cause with a 5-3 win over CALA Edinburgh, they led 5-1 at one point with Ruth Cox scoring a brace, but allowed the Capital side to score two further consolations.



Wildcats moved up to fifth place with a narrow 3-2 win over Inverleith. The contest was tied at 2-2 with two minutes left; two strikes by Rona Stewart were cancelled out by CALA`s Rachel Campbell and Carly Bisset, but the winner came from Catriona Booth for the Wildcats.



Scottish Hockey Union media release