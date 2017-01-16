By Elizabeth Mburugu





Kenya Butali players celebrate their 4-2 win against Ghana Police during the Africa Cup Championship at City Park, Nairobi on 08/01/2017 PHOTO: JENIPHER WACHIE



Butali Sugar Warriors overpowered Ghana Police in the men’s third place playoffs of the Africa Cup for Club Champions to settle for bronze.





The Kenyan men trounced the Ghanaian law enforcers 3-0 at City Park Stadium, yesterday..



Two first half goals from Joost Rijksen and Frank Wanangwe and one from Vincent Odhiambo secured a podium finish for the homeboys.



Butali stand-in coach Meshack Senge told Feverpitch a third-place finish was commendable.



“The team can be proud of their performance. We take a lot of positives from the result as well as the negatives with the aim of improving in the next edition,” Senge said.



Butali dominated the match from the first whistle and went ahead in the fifth minute after Dutchman Rijksen finished off Barnabas Odhiambo’s short corner.



The goal spurred Butali and Zack Aura should have doubled the lead in the 10th minute but his short went wide.



Wanangwe hit the board in the 20th minute to give the sugar men a 2-0 lead.



Ghana Police rarely created notable chances as Butali took a comfortable lead at the break. The match was done and dusted in the 54th minute as Vincent Odhiambo scored a brilliant field goal firing past Police keeper Benjamin Acquah.



In the women’s third place playoffs, it was a Nigerian affair with Kada Queens rallying from two goals down to snatch the bronze. Despite trailing two down by the 16th minute Kada put up a spirited fight scoring trough Moogiate Aghalelosa, Roseline Ovoh, Beauty Irame and Faith Ikiriko for a 4-2 win. Heartland’s and Nigeria long serving captain Justina Onyedum scored a brace.



The Standard Online