Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

The Worlds Best - Ric Charlesworth
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Zoppo 2016 side
Go Hockey banner

Telkom edge out Ghana Revenue Authority to clinch ninth title

Published on Monday, 16 January 2017 10:00 | Hits: 25
View Comments

By BRIAN YONGA


Telkom Orange players celebrate a goal during a past match. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |  NATION MEDIA GROUP

Telkom Orange won a record ninth Africa Cup of Club Championship title on Sunday after they beat Ghana Revenue Authority 2-0 in the women's final at City Park Stadium, Nairobi.



Goals from Betsy Ommala and Terry Juma gave Orange a comfortable win in the encounter giving them their fifth successive title.

Orange coach Jos Openda was pleased with the result noting that his charges fought had to get the result.

"We were able to keep their main striker at bay and this made them weak on attack and we took the chances we created," Openda said.

Daily Nation

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.