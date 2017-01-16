

Scotland Men Seniors



Scotland’s senior men were defeated 2-1 by a late fortunate goal in their first of three test matches against Russia in Barcelona. The games are part of the team’s preparations for competing at World League 2 held in Belfast in March.





The Russians are six places above the Scots in the world rankings and had the advantage of training and playing games in Spain for over a week.



The game was end-to-end with both sides creating chances and asking probing questions of the other. Scotland came close to taking the lead through chances for Ben Cosgrove and Alan Forsyth, both denied by the Russian keeper, then some good saves by David Forrester also kept the Russians at bay.



It was Scotland who drew first blood, and the advantage was given to the Scots on the cusp of the interval through Wei Adams from a penalty corner. Scotland won a penalty corner from some scrappy play in the Russian D. The first attempt was run down, and from the retake Adams sailed a drag flick high into the net to make it 1-0.



The action was frantic from the restart before Russia equalised ten minutes into the second half – they exploited a poor piece of Scottish play to work an opening, which resulted in a far post tap-in to make it 1-1.



The game continued to be an even contest, then Alan Forsyth had a chance to put the Blue Sticks back in front, under pressure he snatched a shot in the circle but the Russians survived.



Towards the end of the contest tiredness set in and Scotland took the foot of the gas in the final quarter, and it was enough to allow Russia to snatch the victory at the death through a lucky goal. The ball was lumped into the circle and with sticks flying, somehow it ended up looping over Forrester and into the back of the net. The ball could have gone anywhere but fortune didn’t favour the Scots and it landed in the goal to make it 2-1.



Scotland men’s Head Coach Derek Forsyth said: “I felt we controlled the first half and had several chances to add to our goal tally, but Russia were the sharper side in the second period. I’m disappointed to have lost the match but I’m pleased with the performance and the effort of the players. We arrived yesterday and Russia have been here for a week, so it was a good team performance under the circumstances.



“There are things we can build on for the next game and I’m looking to tomorrow’s match. My aim is for our performances to improve over the three games."



Scottish Hockey Union media release