by S. Ramaguru



KUALA LUMPUR: The odds are stacked against Malaysia, but national coach K. Dharmaraj is unfazed by today’s Group B clash with Ireland in the World Hockey League Round Two at the Tun Razak Stadium.





Malaysia have lost six times in seven international meetings with Ireland. Ireland were also 3-0 winners over Malaysia in a friendly before the start of this tournament.



Dharmaraj is not unduly worried about past records. He wants his team to give a good account of themselves.



World No. 21 Malaysia kicked off their campaign with a 9-0 win over Hong Kong on Saturday with Nuraini Rashid scoring a hat-trick.



“What I’m pleased about is that we are scoring. But we need to be sharper, especially against the better-ranked teams.



“Ireland are seeded and the favourites. Our players must strive harder and also learn from the experience as we move on in this tournament,” said Dharmaraj.



Ireland, ranked 16th in the world, also got off to a winning start, whipping Kazakhstan 12-0 on Saturday. Anna O’Flanagan was the top scorer with four goals while Nicola Evans contributed three.



The format of the tournament will see all eight teams make the knockout stage. The teams are now jostling for positions to get a better draw in the quarter-finals.



“The result in the quarter-finals is more important. Right now, our focus is to make sure we are ready for that challenge,” said Dharmaraj.



Ireland coach Graham Shaw is certainly not taking Malaysia for granted.



“It will be tough as Malaysia has home ground advantage. The humid conditions could be a factor in the game. Our hope is to finish among the top two,” said Shaw.



Only the top two teams will qualify for the World League Semi-Finals in Brussels, Belgium, from June 21-July 2 and in Johannesburg, South Africa, from July 8-22.



