Big wins for Punjab and Jharkhand

Published on Tuesday, 17 January 2017 10:00 | Hits: 15
Ramanathapuram: Deepika Soreng followed up her eight goals against Hockey Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, with six against Hockey Madhya Pradesh on Monday.



Her efforts helped Hockey Jharkhand register a thumping 14-0 win in the A-division of the 7th National sub-junior hockey tournament for women here on Monday.

In another match, Kashish pumped in five goals to help Hockey Punjab thrash Chhattisgarh Hockey 15-1.

The results: A-division: Hockey Punjab 15 (Kashish 5, Rozi Bharati 3, Sneha 2, Pooja 2, Baljeet Kaur 2, Soni) bt Chhattisgarh Hockey 1 (Laxmi Prajapati); Hockey Odisha 4 (Neha Lakra 3, Abinsimukti Surin) bt Hockey Bihar 0; Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 6 (Yogita Verma 2, Soniya Kumari, Divya Yadav, Hritika Singh, Sanskriti Sarwan) bt Delhi Hockey 0; Hockey Jharkhand 14 (Deepika Soreng 6, Dipti Toppo 3, Pramodini Lakra 2, Prini Kandir, Dipti Killu, Beauty Dungdung) bt Hockey Madhya Pradesh 0; Hockey Haryana 12 (Deepika 4, Sharmila Devi 3, Annu, Jyoti, Meenakshi, Reet, Bharati Saroha) bt Hockey Karnataka 1 (J. Chandana); Hockey Gangpur Odisha 10 (Jyotsna Rohidas 2, Sunita Xaxa 2, Aten Toppo, Anjela Toppo, Jiwan Kishore Toppo, Maisha Oram, Phlicia Toppo, Namrata Jasmine Bara) bt Bengal Hockey Association 0; Hockey Patiala 2 (Kirandeep Kaur 2) bt Hockey Mizoram 0.

The Hindu

 

Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

