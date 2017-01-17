By BRIAN YONGA





Telkom Orange captain Tracy Karanja (centre) lifts the Africa Cup of Club Championship title at the City Park Stadium on January 16, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenyan hockey clubs have been tipped for more glory after an impressive performance at the Africa Cup of Club Championship that ended on Sunday at the City Park Stadium. The hosts were represented by four clubs- two men and two women at the 27th edition of the event.





Telkom Orange underlined their dominance in the competition after they successful defended their crown, winning it for record ninth time, their fifth in a row after a 2-0 win over Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in the women’s final.





Grant Monica (left) of Ghana Revenue Authority and Betsy Ommala of Telkom Orange vie for the ball during their final match of the Africa Cup of Club Championships at City Park Stadium on January 15, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP



Kenya Police and Butali Sugar Warriors won silver and bronze respectively on their return to the continental stage. Police lost 3-2 on penalty shootouts to champions Eastern Company of Egypt with the hosts creating a host of chances in normal time. Sliders finished in seventh place after an eight-year absence on the continental scene.





Eastern Company's Ebrahim Soliman celebrates with Africa Cup of Club Championship men's trophy at the City Park Stadium on January 16, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP



Local and international coaches believe the performance of the home teams shows the country has what it takes to dominate both at club level and the international scene.





Telkom Orange captain Tracy Karanja with the Africa Cup of Club Championship women's trophy at the City Park Stadium on January 15, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP



“The success of Orange shows that we are miles ahead of the rest of the countries. We now need to replicate this form to the national team,” Orange coach Jos Openda said.



It was also the first time that 23-times winners Sharkia, who finished in fifth place, did not reach the final since the tourney began in 1988. Ghana Police coach Emmanuel Obltey believes other clubs are catching up with their Egyptian counterparts.



“Sharkia did not make it to the semi-finals and Eastern needed penalties to win after they were outplayed by Kenya Police. I think Kenyan clubs as well as others are slowly bridging the gap to Egypt and this is good for the sport,” he said.



Eastern skipper Ebrahim Soliman was also full of praise towards the Kenyan clubs noting they were ‘unlucky’ not to win the competition.





Ibrahim Amr (left) Eastern Hockey shields the ball away from Richard Birir of Kenya Police during their final match of the Africa Cup of Club Championship at City Park Stadium on January 15, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP



“We beat Butali and Police on penalties and this shows that they are tough opposition and have very good players, “Soliman said. The last local men’s club to win the title was the defunct Armed Forces in 1998 in Namibia.



A record 19 clubs, including 10 women took part in the week-long competition that saw huge crowds throng City Park. Orange scooped a double after veterans striker Jackline Mwangi won the golden sticks award alongside GRA’s Elizabeth Opoku, with both finishing on nine goals.





Telkom Orange coach Jos Openda poses with the Africa Cup of Club Championship trophy and winners' medal at the City Park Stadium on January 15, 2017. PHOTO | MARTIN MUKANGU |NATION MEDIA GROUP



The men’ top scorer was Ghana Exchequers’ Emmanuel Ankomah with eight goals. Iman Ali (Sharkia) and Farhat Elrazek (Eastern) were voted the best women and men’s goalkeeper. The tourney was not without controversy with some clubs complaining about poor officiating.



Nigeria’s Niger Flickers and Sliders were among the clubs that felt let down by the umpires’ decisions and went ahead to lodge complaints to the union. The next edition of the competition is set for December 2017.



Daily Nation