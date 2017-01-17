



Racing Club de Bruxelles’ coach Simon Letchford has been announced as the new Belgian Under-21 women’s coach, taking over from Xavier Reckinger after an excellent World Cup performance in Chile.





The Englishman will remain in situ with Racing until the end of the season and was recently named as the assistant coach to the Belgian’s senior women’s side. He will work full-time on these new roles from the summer of 2017.



"Times are exciting for Belgian women's hockey with magnificent results in all age categories,” Letchford said of the new appointment.



“With the Under-21s, we will prepare for the European Championships this summer in Valencia while always keeping in mind that our main objective is to develop senior internationals for the future.



“With my dual role, I will be able to develop common themes, principles and philosophies, with the aim of fostering a development process centered on athletes."



