SAM HEWAT





Katie Glynn played 134 matches for the Black Sticks, scoring 77 goals throughout her international career. GETTY IMAGES



For seven years, Katie Glynn was New Zealand hockey's golden child.





Since she debuted in 2009 at age 19, she played 134 matches for the Black Sticks including two Commonwealth Games and the 2012 London Olympics.



Her ability to find the back of the net made her one of the game's most potent strikers, scoring 77 goals throughout her international career - the second highest by any New Zealand woman.



She was known for her resilience on the hockey turf - her most notable moment coming in the semifinals of the 2012 Olympics when she was struck in the head by a stick, needing five staples and two sutures, however continued to play on - but in 2014, her career took a spiralling detour.



She was training at a gym after returning from Glasgow Commonwealth Games, when her back gave way, prompting doctors to identify her discs as a major problem.



"I've had a few disc injuries before, but I knew this was a little bit different," Glynn said.



The resulting injury kept her out of hockey in 2015 and forced her to announce a shock retirement in the first half of 2016 - just months before the Rio Olympics.



"To be honest, it was pretty unbearable.



"I was masking it a bit and stopped telling people how much pain I was in and kept trying to push through.



"I'd get home and couldn't even get out of bed the next day."



She spent 16 months trying to get over the injury but found with each day, her situation was failing to improve.



Eventually, she made the tough decision of giving up the game she loves - the game that had given her so much.



"I'm really close with my family, but I actually didn't talk to any of them about it," Glynn said.



"I just got to the point where I knew I couldn't keep doing it. I just couldn't do what I wanted and I couldn't push myself. I hated the feeling that I wasn't where I wanted to be."



But the hardest part for Glynn, was sitting on the couch, watching her friends and teammates play at Rio. She admits it was emotional, but her love of the game meant she was always supporting.



Glynn was recently announced in the 2017 New Year's Honours List as a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to hockey.



At just 27 years old, she's one of the youngsters on the list, and her short, yet impressive career, makes her naming even more surprising.



"I was pretty shocked when I received the letter to be honest, but obviously humbled and honoured at the same time.



"It's really nice to be recognised for things but that's not exactly why you do it."



She's no longer able to play for her Roskill-Eden Hockey Club, but now Glynn is looking to give back everything she can to the game.



She's currently a sports manager at Auckland's Diocesan School for Girls, coaching the first XI hockey team and facilitating development.



"I love the game, it's been my whole entire life, and I'm really passionate about it," she said.



"I had some really great coaches growing up, so I guess it's my way of giving back."



Stuff