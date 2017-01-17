



UHC Hamburg goalkeeper Nicolas Jacobi has become the sixth German international to retire from international hockey in the wake of the Rio Olympics.





He follows captain Moritz Fürste, who had announced his retirement from the national team already during the Olympic tournament, as well as Oskar Deecke, Oliver Korn, Linus Butt and Florian Woesch.



The UHC keeper, who won with the men in Rio Bronze, wants to devote himself to his work having founded a successful start-up business in the last year.



Jacobi was also part of the German Olympic squad in 2012 in London as the reserve goalkeeper in their gold medal winning panel and has been the long-time goalkeeper with UHC.



Euro Hockey League media release