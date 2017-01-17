



Wimbledon’s Henry Weir, Ian Sloan, Phil Roper and Michael Hoare and Holcombe’s David Ames, Barry Middleton, George Pinner and Sam Ward have all retained their places in the Great Britain men’s squad named by Bobby Crutchley for the new Olympic cycle.





The Wimbledon quartet will play their part in the EHL KO16 against UHC Hamburg on April 15 in Eindhoven while Holcombe bowed out of the competition in ROUND1 but are in good shape for a return visit after a good start to the English league.



It is a squad with a large number of changes with Ashley Jackson making himself unavailable for the time being as is goalkeeper James Bailey.



Double Olympians Nick Catlin and Iain Lewers have not been selected while Ali Brogdon, Dan Fox, Simon Mantell and Dan Shingles have all retired, meaning six of their Rio Olympians are not around for the next cycle.



Nine new faces have been added to the panel in total with Brendan Creed and David Goodfield joining the 27-man list. Now with Surbiton, the pair both won EHL medals with Harvestehuder THC last season following superb displays to raise their profile.



Barry Middleton, the most capped player in his country’s history, is closing in on 400 caps and will return to the setup in the hope of competing in his fifth Olympics. From Rio, David Ames, David Condon, Adam Dixon, Mark Gleghorne, Michael Hoare, Harry Martin, George Pinner, Ian Sloan, Sam Ward and Henry Weir will also look to take their Olympic experience to Japan in three years’ time.



Scotland’s Alan Forsyth and Chris Grassick are also part of the central programme, with Forsyth aiming to build on his very impressive domestic goalscoring record in the English league.



Their first competitive outing as a squad will be on home turf at the World League semi-finals in London where they will hope to earn World Cup qualification.



Head coach Bobby Crutchley said, “We’re very excited about this new group, there’s been significant change and we’re looking forward to really getting going and developing the players.



“When we had the players in for assessment late last year, seeing how keen and eager the players were really reinvigorated the group and will keep all of us on our toes. As always, at this time, there has been a significant change, difficult decisions and we will miss all of the players who have either retired or aren’t selected for this cycle.



“We’ve got some key tournaments coming up this year, particularly the Hockey World League in London and the EuroHockey Championships in Holland, and while we’ll be taking something of a long lens for those events, we need to improve quickly and create a team that will stand us in good stead for the whole cycle.



“I’m excited about the challenge, we have a vibrant squad with a good blend of youth & experience, and we’re eager to get going.”



Euro Hockey League media release