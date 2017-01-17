

Forsyth and Grassick



Scottish Hockey is proud to announce that Scotland’s Alan Forsyth and Chris Grassick have been selected for the full-time men’s Great Britain Hockey senior programme for the new Olympic cycle working towards Tokyo 2020.





Forsyth and Grassick were both part of the previous cycle and will again play a key role in the GB central programme, with Forsyth aiming to build on his very impressive domestic goalscoring record, and Grassick currently working extremely hard to battle back from injury.



It is a well-earned reward for two of Scotland’s hardest-working players who have played important roles for the Scotland and GB hockey squads.



Scotland senior men’s Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “It is great news for Scottish Hockey and it’s good to see the hard work of the players over the years has paid off. Hopefully they can push on for selection.”



GB men’s Head coach Bobby Crutchley said, “We’re very excited about this new group, there’s been significant change and we’re looking forward to really getting going and developing the players.



“When we had the players in for assessment late last year, seeing how keen and eager the players were really reinvigorated the group and will keep all of us on our toes. As always at this time there has been significant change, difficult decisions and we will miss all of the players who have either retired or aren’t selected for this cycle.



“I’m excited about the challenge, we have a vibrant squad with a good blend of youth & experience, and we’re eager to get going.”



Full time athletes:

James Albery (Beeston)+

David Ames (Holcombe)

Liam Ansell (Surbiton)+

Tom Carson (Reading)

David Condon (East Grinstead)

Brendan Creed (Surbiton)+

Adam Dixon (Rotterdam)

Alan Forsyth (Surbiton)*

Harry Gibson (Surbiton)

Mark Gleghorne (Beeston)

David Goodfield (Surbiton)+

Chris Grassick (Surbiton)*

Chris Griffiths (East Grinstead)

Michael Hoare (Wimbledon)

Harry Martin (Rotterdam)

Barry Middleton (Holcombe)

George Pinner (Holcombe)

Phil Roper (Wimbledon)

Liam Sanford (Team Bath Buccaneers)+

Ian Sloan (Wimbledon)

Luke Taylor (Loughborough University)+

Sam Ward (Holcombe)

Henry Weir (Wimbledon)

Ollie Willars (Beeston)



Part time athletes:

Jonty Griffiths (Loughborough University)+

Ed Horler (Loughborough University)+

Dan Kyriakides (Cardiff and Met)+**



+New addition to the central programme

*Qualifies to represent Scotland

** Qualifies to represent Wales



Scottish Hockey Union media release