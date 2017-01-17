

Susan McGilveray



After 101 caps for Scotland, Susan McGilveray has announced her retirement from international hockey.





McGilveray, who received her 100th cap against Spain in Valencia last Tuesday, has been battling with a knee injury for the past year. She is currently part of the squad preparing for World League 2 in Valencia, where during a game on Thursday her knee worsened. In this camp she was to take a full part to see whether she was in a position to manage performing in a full tournament – World League 2 in February. McGilveray has sadly since decided to retire from international hockey with immediate effect.



First capped back in 2010, McGilveray has been a vital player for Scotland and a great ambassador for the sport. Her Scotland career highlights include representing her country at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in 2014, and playing in the European Nations in 2013 and 2015 where Scotland retained A Division status. She has played an important role in the success of the senior women’s squad in recent years.





Susan McGilveray 100 caps



Susan McGilveray said:



“I came to the Valencia training camp to fight for my place in the World League 2 squad. Sadly my knee has not coped with the rigours of consecutive games and can no longer withstand the demands of tournament hockey.



“Whilst I am devastated to be announcing my retirement from International hockey, I do so with the team and my own health in mind, and know it is the right decision. My dream was to play the sport I love for Scotland. I achieved that dream 101 times and have made countless memories along the way. Although I am sad that the journey has been cut short, I feel immensely proud of my achievements to this point.



“I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches and support staff past and present, as well as Scottish Hockey and Sportscotland Institute of Sport for their excellent support over the years. Finally, and most importantly, I want to thank my family and close friends for their unwavering love and support as I pursued my dream”



Susan will stay in Valencia for the remainder of the camp to help the squad prepare for tournament next month.



Scotland Senior Women’s Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said,



“I would like to thank Susan for her years of commitment to the national team. She has played a huge part in the rise of the team and its success over the years. Susan has had to make a very difficult decision to end her career. It’s never easy to deal with having to end what you love due to injury. Susan has represented Scotland at European Nations championships and also the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2014. She will be missed by all in the squad and management.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release