

Gav Byers



Scotland’s senior men drew 2-2 with Russia in the second of three test matches in Barcelona ahead of World League 2. It was a much improved performance that was unlucky not to be rewarded with a victory against a side ranked six places higher than the Scots in the hockey world rankings.





The game got off to a good start with Scotland playing some good hockey. The Scots created some decent opportunities to score with chances for Alan Forsyth, Ed Greaves, and Nick Samra coming close.



Scotland, however, found themselves 1-0 down at end of the first quarter with Russia opening the scoring from a corner routine. Despite this, Scotland controlled most of the game and looked the better team for large portions of the match, but they were unable to find the net despite pressure.



The breakthrough finally came in the fourth quarter. The well-earned equaliser was prompted when Ben Cosgrove on a high press made a good interception before progressing into the Russian D. He drew the goalkeeper out before passing to Gavin Byers who slotted home to make it 1-1.



The Blue Sticks were flying and Alan Forsyth then gave Scotland the lead from the penalty spot. A Russian defender barged into the back of Cammy Fraser and the Scots were awarded a penalty flick. Alan Forsyth made no mistake from the spot and on the day of his selection for the GB programme, he celebrated yet another clinical finish, giving Scotland a 2-1 lead.



Five minutes to go and an umpire decision that was expected to go Scotland’s way, went in favour of Russia, and they capitalised with a clinical break that ended with the ball in the back of the Scotland net to make it 2-2.



Scotland nearly snatched it at the death but Cosgrove was unlucky when his strike was deflected over the bar, and the game finished as a draw.



Scotland senior men’s Head Coach Derek Forsyth, said:



“It’s disappointing not to win the match but these games are all about performances, and today’s was a much better performance. It feels like a loss but that shows how well we played.



“We’re hoping to continually improve and in the final game of the series we aim to keep improving. Results will look after themselves if our performances keep improving.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release