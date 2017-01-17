by S. Ramaguru





The ball is mine: Malaysia’s Siti Ruhani (left) and Ireland’s Kathryn Mullan vying for the ball in the FIH World Hockey League Round 2 match at the Tun Razak Stadium last night. — M. Azhar Arif /The Star



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia pulled out all the stops but still could not beat Ireland in the FIH World Hockey League Round 2 at the Tun Razak Stadium.





Ireland won 2-1 in the Group B clash to top the group with six points after two matches. Malaysia are second on three points.



Malaysia play third-placed Kazakhstan in their final group match today while Ireland take on Hong Kong.



All the eight teams – Groups A and B – are assured of places in the quarter-finals. They are now jostling for places to have an easier draw in the quarter-finals.



Having lost six times in seven international meetings with Ireland, Malaysia were desperate to narrow the gap.



But it was world No. 16 Ireland who drew first blood after only five minutes with Chloe Watkins scoring a field goal.



Malaysia, the world No. 21, came back strongly and had three penalty corners in the first half. But they were let down by poor executions.



The Malaysians pushed hard in the last two quarters, but their efforts were easily foiled by the Irish.



Against the run of play, Ireland increased their lead.



Forward Anna O’Flanagan proved too nippy in the D as she capitalised on a defensive error to slot home from close range in the 52nd minute.



Malaysia then managed to reduce the deficit with Hanis Nadiah Onn scoring a field goal in the 54th minute. Tried they did but Ireland held on for all three points.



Malaysia coach K. Dharmaraj was happy with the performance but felt that they could have won the match.



“It was our best chance to beat Ireland. The players played to instructions, but we wasted a lot of goalscoring chances,” said Dharmaraj.



