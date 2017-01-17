



The Green Army made it two wins from two at Hockey World League 2 in Kuala Lumpur as they defeated hosts Malaysia 2-1.





Chloe Watkins, Ireland’s captain for the fixture, got her side off to the ideal start with an early field goal in the 5th minute. However the Green Army were down to 10 players a minute later as Zoe Wilson received a green card, the first of 8 cards issued in a hotly contested match. The cards continued to fly for the remainder of the half with Ireland picking up a further 2 greens as well as a yellow.



The game settled in the early stages of the second half as Ireland took a firm grip of the tie. The Green Army held their structure and controlled the tempo as they pressed for a second goal. Cliodhna Sargent routinely dispatched the ball with pinpoint accuracy to her awaiting team mates up the field but play was frequently broken down, leading to 2 cards for Malaysia. Ayeisha McFerran, earning her 50th cap today, was in flying form and was called on to make several saves in a row. Malaysia enjoyed no fewer than 8 penalty corners but could not convert. Anna O’Flanagan showed no signs of taking her foot off the pedal following her 4 goals 2 days previously as she doubled her sides lead in the 52nd minute. Watkins picked up a yellow card as the game wound down, and Malaysia took advantage as Hanis Onn scored. But the late goal wasn’t enough to throw the Green Army and they finished deserved victors over an improving Malaysian side that have recently beaten New Zealand, world number 5.



Ireland is back in action tomorrow against Hong Kong at 10:15am Irish time.



Ireland 2 (Watkins, O’Flanagan)

Malaysia 1 (Onn)



Squad: McFerran, Sargent, O’Byrne, Evans, Mullan, McCay, Watkins (Captain), Colvin, Daly, O’Flanagan, Wilson



Subs: Cassin, Tice, Carroll, Pinder, Upton, Barry, Matthews



Irish Hockey Association media release