



With GB women and Argentina men winning hockey gold medals for the first time at the recent Rio Olympics, this is a fascinating time to be associated with the sport. Are you an experienced professional looking for an opportunity to actively contribute to the development of a young, vibrant and rapidly expanding museum?





The Hockey Museum opened in 2012 and has a rapidly growing collection of objects and archive material from England, the rest of the UK and from abroad. The Museum, based in Woking, Surrey, is primarily a volunteer lead organisation with about 20 volunteers who attend the museum regularly to undertake on-site activities and there are a further 25 around the country who work on specific activities or projects. 2016 was an exciting year for THM as we published out first Strategic plan and appointed our first Collections Manager and a Curatorial Assistant. We also submitted our Museum Accreditation application and have developed an active partnership with the International Hockey Federation to develop a framework to protect and celebrate hockey’s international heritage. 2017 will be a challenging year for the Museum as we look to consolidate our Accreditation status, shape and begin to implement our ambitious plans to develop an international heritage framework and drive through the other strategic aims outlined in our 2016-20 Forward Plan.



The current board of six Trustees is looking to expand and recruit new Trustees who will bring with them one or more of the following skills sets:



Professional museums’ experience to assist with museum development and exhibiting

Business acumen with demonstrable marketing/fundraising led commercial achievements

Research knowledge to help lead and develop the current and future academic and other research initiatives

Experience of organisation management, development & change

A creative and entrepreneurial implementer who can lead project delivery



The Trustees are particularly interested in applications from women to enable the Board to better reflect the gender balance of the sport. If you don’t offer any of the attributes listed, but still think the Museum could benefit from your skills and experience, we would still like to hear from you.



Legal Status of THM : Independent Museum and Charitable Trust (Registration no 1149253) in the process of converting to a Charitable Incorporated Organisation.



Meetings : Daytime meetings quarterly plus voluntary attendance at Volunteer days, exhibitions and two regular social events/year. We are also looking for Trustees to actively contribute to the Museum development and/or running outside of these meetings.



As a small Charity, it is not possible to offer any travelling or other expenses to Trustees or volunteers.



Website: www.hockeymuseum.net



If you would like any further information, please contact Katie Dodd, Chair of Board of Trustees This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.



Please email your expression of interest with a CV to Evelyn Somerville This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Your approach will be acknowledged early in March.



Position: Charity Trustee

Organisation: The Hockey Museum

Location: UK, Surrey, Woking

Closing date: 27th February 2017

Job Type: Voluntary



The Hockey Museum media release