Published on Wednesday, 18 January 2017 10:00 | Hits: 35
Hockey ACT is currently accepting applications for the Canberra Strikers Head Coach.



The Canberra Strikers are the open women's ACT field hockey side that participate in the Australian Hockey League (AHL). The head coaching position will oversee the formulation and implementation of the team's program that will align with the Hockey ACT High Performance Plan. They will work with Hockey ACT staff to ensure that all the teams' requirements and travel itineraries are in place. The head coach will be the person responsible for the team's performance in the AHL competitions.

For more information, and the job description, please click here.

Applications close on Friday February 10, 2017.

