

Two South African hockey legends and leaders encourage future hockey generations participating in the 7th SPAR KZN School Girls’ Hockey Challenge. Former SA Women’s Captain and double Olympian, Lenise Marais heads up hockey at Durban Girls’ High School and International Umpire Wanri Venter, has just returned from Chile having umpired at the Junior World Cup, is the HOD for Sport at Thomas More College. Both Durban Girls High School and Thomas More College’s teams have been involved in the tournament. Pic by Sophie Thompson



THE annual Spar KZN school girls’ hockey challenge kicks off for its seventh edition with the first of 10 regionals taking place in February.





The hockey tournament travels throughout KZN for its regionals, as close on 80 school girls’ first teams compete, with each of the regional finalists travelling to the grand finals that takes place in July at St Mary’s in Durban.



Pongola Akademie is the first school hosting the 2017 tournament, with 12 schools participating.



The Amajuba, Vryheid and part Umzinyathin regional takes place on Saturday, 25 February. Following this the two Pietermaritzburg regionals are on Saturday, 11 March, with Epworth High School for Girls hosting the Pietermaritzburg Central and Voortrekker High the Pietermaritzburg North regional at the UKZN astro.



Sunday, 12 March sees the Durban South regional take place at the Three Schools Trust field, hosted by Werda Skool.



Crawford La Lucia hosts the Durban North regional on Saturday, 25 March and Durban Girls’ High School hosts teams at the field, 3 Schools Trust for the Durban Central regional on Sunday, 26 March.



April sees only one regional take place on Saturday, 22 April at Hoërskool Suid Natal for the South Coast and Sisonke regional, with teams travelling from outlying areas Kokstad and Matatiele.



The final three regionals will take place in May. Wembley College will host the Umvoti, uThukela and Umzinyathi regional on Saturday, 13 May. Newcomers to the tournament, Curro Hillcrest who participated for the first time last year, hosts the Highway regional on Saturday, 21 May and Grantleigh in Richards Bay hosts the North Coast regional on their turf on Saturday, 28 May.



Coming on board for the second year, Varsity College generously offers a full bursary to one lucky player who impresses coaches at each regional. In the 2016 tournament, Varsity College announced at the finals that the talent was so fantastic, they rewarded two players with bursaries.



Peter Deeb, marketing executive for Spar KZN said: “We are certainly in for an exciting year sports-wise for Spar. Some fabulous sporting events on the horizon, starting off with the magnificent hockey tournament for first teams, now in its seventh year. I wish all the teams the best of luck, and hope that they enjoy themselves on the turf.”



Tournament director, Les Galloway enthused: “The KZN tournament certainly has blossomed into a fantastic, fun and fulfilling tournament. The tournament has expanded across the provincial borders to the other provinces, which is so good for the growth of the game. Being the first tournament, KZN holds a special place in my heart and I am delighted with how it has grown in the seven years, and continues to grow welcoming and encouraging new players to the game.”



For more info like the tournament’s Facebook page.







The South Coast Sun