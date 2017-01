Ramanathapuram: Jyoti’s six goals set up a thumping 19-0 win for Hockey Haryana over Bengal Hockey Association in the A division of the seventh National sub-junior hockey tournament for women here on Tuesday.





In another match, Vaishnavi Phalke netted four goals to help Hockey Maharashtra defeat Hockey Karnataka 6-1.



Hat-tricks by Yogita, Sadhana



Hat-tricks by Yogita Verma and Sadhana Sengar helped Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy thrash Hockey Madhya Pradesh 10-0.



The results:



A division: Hockey Haryana 19 (Jyoti 6, Deepika 3, Manju Chorsiya 2, Preethi 2, Simranjeet Kaur, Usha, Raveena, Mahima, Sharmila Devi, Bharathi Saroha) bt Bengal HA 0; Hockey Maharashtra 6 (Vaishnavi Phalke 4, Akshata Dhekale, Rutuja Pisal) bt Hockey Karnataka 1 (Likitha); Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 6 (S. Malarvizhi 2, M. Nithya Sri, R. Nadhini, L. Krishna Priya, R. Nivetha) bt Chattisgarh Hockey 1 (Anjali Mahto).



SAI 1 (Akanksha Shukla) drew with Hockey Mizoram 1 (Agnes Malsawmkimi); Hockey Andhra Pradesh 3 (Roshita Pulicharla, Mary Lotla, Sandhya Balagonda) bt Delhi Hockey 1 (Neha).



Hockey Punjab 4 (Kashish 2, Rozy Bharati, Baljeet Kaur) bt Hockey Bihar 1 (Sindhu Kumari); Madhya Pradesh HA 10 (Yogita Verma 3, Sadhana Sengar 3, Sneha Singh 2, Soniya Kumari, Hritika Singh) bt Hockey Madhya Pradesh 0.



The Hindu