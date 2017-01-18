

The first national champions of 2017 were decided at the weekend at the Schools Super 6s finals with four competitions coming to their conclusion - Girls’ U18s, Boys’ U18s, Girls ‘ U16s and Boys’ U16s. The finals saw a familiar name take two of the titles, a new name for one of the trophies and another take their first indoor silverware for more than ten seasons.





The Girls’ Under 16 finals were a triumph for Kings, Bruton who defeated holders Cranleigh in the final.



Kings came through their Pool as runners up with wins over Kent, Malvern and Egglescliffe and a draw against St Georges who took top spot. Pool B saw Repton qualify with maximum points, including a 2-1 win over pool runners up Cranleigh.



The semi finals saw a predictably tight all-Surrey affair between Cranleigh and St Georges which ended 2-2. Cranleigh won the stroke competition. In the other semi Kings came away with a fine 4-2 win over Repton to reach the final.



In the final Kings got off to a dream start and were two up within the first two minutes thanks to goals from Olivia Hamilton and Victoria McCabe. McCabe added a crucial third just on half time to leave Cranleigh with a mountain to climb. They were unable to make in-roads in the second period and Caroline Golland added a fourth to secure Kings first national title.



The Under 18 final saw a reverse of last season’s Under 16 final with Repton coming out on top at the expense of Cranleigh.



Repton topped Pool C but only on goal difference from Beaconsfield High who beat them 5-2. However a Beaconsfield loss against Millfield saw them drop behind Repton on goal difference. In Pool D Cranleigh won all four of their games but there was a huge battle for the runners up spot. Dean Close, Perse and Malvern were all in with a shout; all beating Queen Ethelburgas but losing to Cranleigh. The three games between the potential runners up ended as draws and Dean Close took the place on the best goal difference.



In the semi finals Repton overcame Dean Close 7-2 and Cranleigh beat Beaconsfield High 3-1. The final saw Repton take a commanding first half lead thanks to goals from Mimi Tarrant and Esme Burge (2). A late Tarrant second secured a 4-0 win for the Derbyshire side.





Repton took their second title in the Boys U16 competition where they defeated hosts Whitgift in the final.



Repton ended top of Pool A despite a loss against runners up Dean Close. Dean Close had lost to Altrincham Grammar School but the Cheshire team’s results faded on Day 2. In Pool B Whitgift were convincing leaders with four wins out of four. QEGS Wakefield performed brilliantly to secure second place with wins over Millfield and Bishops Stortford and a draw with Trent.



QEGS then pushed Repton all the way in the semi with the game ending 2-2 before Repton edged out the Wakefield team 2-1 on strokes. Whitgift were convincing 4-0 winners over Dean Close in the other semi. Two early Stuart Kentwell goals took Repton into a strong position but goals either side of half time from Spencer Wood levelled things up for Whitgift. However Kentwell went on to bag another one whilst Mackie Newton also netted to mean Repton ran out 4-2 winners.





Kingston Grammar lifted the Boys U18 trophy for the first time since 2006 after a narrow win against Whitgift, who earned their second set of runners up medals of the weekend.



Whitgift sailed through Pool C with a 100% record with Oakham taking second place on seven points. Pool D was a tighter affair. Kingston topped it with nine points but lost to Perse. However Repton pipped Perse for second place with Queens Taunton and Kings Chester also picked up points along the way.



In the semi finals Kingston drew 1-1 with Oakham to mean another stroke competition which the Surrey side won 3-2. Whitgift beat Repton 2-0 to set up a local derby with Kingston in the weekend’s concluding game. Thomas Rhodes put Whitgift ahead on 3 minutes but an Owen Williamson corner levelled things up at the break., With no further goals a stroke competition determined the result and with Kingston converting two from two and Whitgift denied by keeper Will Mackintosh with theirs it was Kingston who took the honours.



You can see all results and tables by clicking here.





England Hockey Board Media release