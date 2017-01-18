LONDON: Olympic women's champions Great Britain unveiled a revamped squad Tuesday, with 15 new players in a 33-strong party as they began a rebuilding process after their dramatic 2016 success in Rio.





But 12 of the squad who helped see the side clinch the gold medal in a stunning win over the Netherlands remain, including shoot-out stars Hollie Webb -- who scored the decisive penalty -- and goalkeeper Maddie Hinch.



Britain are now searching for a first new captain in 13 years following the international retirement of Kate Richardson-Walsh.



Crista Cullen, Hannah Macleod, Sam Quek, Helen Richardson-Walsh and Georgie Twigg were also missing after deciding to retire completely or take a break from international hockey.



The next major tournaments on the horizon for coach Danny Kerry's side are a home World Cup in 2018 and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.



"With a home World Cup for England on the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2018, and the prospect of GB defending an Olympic title in Tokyo 2020 the challenges of this cycle are as clear, significant and exciting as ever," said Kerry.



"I believe this new squad has what it takes to shine again and continue to inspire future generations to play our sport."



The Times of India