

Sarah Robertson



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce that Scotland’s Sarah Robertson, Amy Costello, and Nicola Cochrane have been selected for the women’s Great Britain Hockey senior programme for the new Olympic cycle working towards Tokyo 2020.





Scotland’s Cochrane and Costello enter the programme for the first time, and join compatriot Robertson in the squad. Robertson joined the programme in 2014 while Costello and Cochrane have emerged as excellent players for club and country. It is a fantastic reward for three of Scotland’s most exciting young players.



After winning gold at the Rio Olympics, Danny Kerry has named a 32-woman squad, 15 of which are joining the central programme for the first time, marking a significant injection of new blood to an already hugely successful squad.





Amy Costello



Scotland senior women Head Coach Gordon Shepherd said, “I am delighted for Sarah, Amy and Nicki. They absolutely deserve to be in the Great Britain set up. They have shown excellent progress within the Scotland set up and I hope they can push on for selection.”



Head coach Danny Kerry said, “Following a number of months of assessment within our centralised programme we have selected a new initial squad for the Tokyo cycle. We have, I feel, a good depth of skilful, committed, smart, and athletic athletes who are eager to learn, develop and build on the legacy and momentum of the Rio Olympic cycle.



“On a personal level I am excited about the potential that this group. With the prospect of GB defending an Olympic title in Tokyo 2020 the challenges of this cycle are as clear, significant and exciting as ever. I believe this new squad has what it takes to shine again and continue to inspire future generations to play our sport.”





Nicola Cochrane



Giselle Ansley (Surbiton)

Grace Balsdon (Canterbury)

Sophie Bray (SC Kampong)

Charlotte Calnan (Surbiton)+

Nicola Cochrane (Clifton Robinsons)+*

Amy Costello (University of Birmingham)+*

Alex Danson (Clifton Robinsons)

Emily Defroand (Surbiton)+

Susie Gilbert (Reading)

Takara Haines (East Grinstead)+

Sarah Haycroft (Surbiton)

Sabbie Heesh (Surbiton)

Maddie Hinch (SCHC)

Jo Hunter (Surbiton)+

Sarah Jones (Holcombe)+**

Kathryn Lane (Leicester)+

Joie Leigh (Clifton Robinsons)

Hannah Martin (Surbiton)+

Shona McCallin (Holcombe)

Lily Owsley (University of Birmingham)

Olivia Paige (University of Birmingham)+

Suzy Petty (Wimbledon)+

Ellie Rayer (Loughborough Students)+

Sarah Robertson (Edinburgh University)*

Erica Sanders (University of Birmingham)+

Zoe Shipperley (Buckingham)

Rose Thomas (Wimbledon)+**

Anna Toman (University of Birmingham)+

Susannah Townsend (La Gantoise)

Laura Unsworth (East Grinstead)

Ellie Watton (Holcombe)

Hollie Webb (Surbiton)

Nic White (Holcombe)



+New addition to the central programme

*Qualifies to represent Scotland

** Qualifies to represent Wales



Scottish Hockey Union media release