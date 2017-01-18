KUALA LUMPUR: So far, so good.





For Maybank, their first real test in the Malaysia Hockey League starts today with the Premier Division clash against Tenaga Nasional at the Bukit Serendit Hockey Stadium in Malacca.



The Tigers are second in the table behind Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) on goal difference. Both are on six points after winning their opening two games.



Maybank began with a 3-2 win over Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and then whipped Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) 4-0.



Maybank coach Shaiful Azli Abdul Rahman said that they had easier opponents in the opening weekend and were happy to come away with full points.



“This is a big week for us. We’ll be playing three big teams in a row and that will surely test our pedigree to the fullest,” said Maybank coach Shaiful Azli Abdul Rahman yesterday.



After Tenaga, the Tigers face fourth-placed Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club and third-placed Terengganu over the weekend.



KLHC clinched their first trophy of the season by winning the Charity Shield. Terengganu are the defending league and TNB Cup (overall) champions and recently clinched the Tan Sri P. Alagendra Knockout Trophy.







Said Shaiful: “Our plan is to take one match at a time and try and secure as many points as possible.



“The confidence level is high and that is good as we need to be at our best against these three teams.”



UniKL also started the season on a positive note. They whipped SSTMI 5-0 with debutant Australian Lachlan Stock scoring a hat-trick. UniKL then edged Tenaga 1-0.



And they should retain the lead as they meet seven-placed TNB Thunderbolt at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium today.



UniKL skipper Mohamed Marhan Mohamed Jalil was plea­sed with the opening two wins, but said they should be more clinical in front of goal.



“We need to more creative in attack and not let chances go to waste. Our target in the opening weekend was to take full points.



“Now we must get ready to face tougher opponents. Every point at this stage counts and we cannot afford to slow down or underestimate any team.



“We are slowly getting into momentum with the foreign signings. The sooner we gel the better it is for the team. Our hope is to be consistent and stay in the title hunt all the way,” said Marhan.



The Star of Malaysia