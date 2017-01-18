



The Green Army solidified their position atop of Pool B with a 10-0 victory over Hong Kong.





The Irish defensive unit were again sitting high up the pitch distributing the ball at ease although with typically 9 or 10 Hong Kong players occupying the circle the opening goal was proving elusive with more than one goal-mouth scramble, and both Chloe Watkins and Naomi Carroll’s saw their shots saved. Roisin Upton, scoring her first senior international goal, broke the deadlock in the 18th minute from a PC with a strong drag to the goalkeepers right. The chances were building up for the Green Army but again the numbers behind the ball for Hong Kong left little room for anything sent goalward. Both Nicci Daly and Katie Mullan saw reverse strikes saved, while Carroll displayed enviable 3D skills to charge her way into the circle but the final shot flew wide.







The flood gates opened however in the second half with Nikki Evans’ goal in the 34th minute, created by Mullan’s reverse strike that Evans calmly deflected in at the right post behind the committed goalie, Pang. Three goals in three minutes as the third quarter wound down quickly gave the match a different feel. Watkins converted from a PC in the 41st minute, before Anna O’Flanagan managed to get on the end of a crash ball to deflect it goal-bound, while Mullan rounded her marker to hit the ball on the run to give her side a 5-0 lead. O’Flanagan got her second of the match and her 7th of the tournament as she fired home a rebound, a minute later Rebecca Barry added her name to the scoresheet as she deflected a pass from Watkins to make it 7-0. A similar barrage occurred in the 52nd minute when Gillian Pinder’s shot from the top of the D went through the keeper, a just reward on her 100th cap. Mullan got arguably the goal of the game when claiming the ball from the air in the centre of the circle before dragging the keeper right and finding the net from a near-impossible angle. Nicci Daly rounded out the scoring 2 minutes later as she darted along the baseline, forcing the oncoming Pang to commit, before chipping the ball over her and into the goal.







A patient performance with plenty of impressive goals from the Green Army leaves them top of Pool B, likely to face Singapore in the Quarter Finals on Thursday (match time tbc).





Congratulations to Gillian Pinder on earning her 100th cap.



Ireland 10 (Upton, Evans, O’Flanagan x2, Mullan x2, Watkins, Barry, Pinder, Daly)

Hong Kong 0



Squad: McFerran, Sargent, O’Byrne, Carroll, Pinder, Upton, Watkins, O’Flanagan (Captain), Wilson, Barry, Matthews



Subs: Cassin, Daly, Colvin, Tice, McCay, Mullan, Evans,



Irish Hockey Association media release