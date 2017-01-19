

Rachael Heyhoe Flint 1939-2017



England Hockey were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former international hockey player Rachael Heyhoe Flint.





A pioneering sportswoman best known for her fantastic achievements in Cricket, Rachael also authored books on hockey and coached in our sport for a number of years.



She won four international caps representing the nation in hockey in 1964, and was also hockey correspondent for The Daily Telegraph for a number of years. At domestic level she played for Ealing LHC among others, and was a keen supporter of the Hockey Museum.



As a trailblazer in her field, she will be very sadly missed, and we would like to pass our sincere condolences to her family, friends and teammates.



England Hockey Board Media release