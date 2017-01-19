Great Britain Hockey Limited is the organisation responsible for overseeing the selection, preparation and participation of men’s and women’s teams in Olympic Games and other international events. Current President Richard Leman who has completed his allowable terms will be stepping down in 2017 and in accordance with the requirements of the company’s Articles of Association the organisation is seeking to appoint a President for the next 4 years.





The role includes chairing the GBHL board meetings (3 per year), working closely with the Great Britain Chief Operating Officer and liaising with the company’s key stakeholders including the three associations of the home countries and the British Olympic Association. There will also be the requirement to represent GB hockey at other meetings and events.



The full job description and details of key skills and qualities required is available on the Great Britain Hockey Limited web site - www.greatbritainhockey.co.uk.



To apply in confidence please send your Curriculum Vitae and a covering letter to Michele Townsend by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



The closing date for application is Friday 20th January 2017. Interviews will be on the evening of Tuesday 31st January in London.



Great Britain Hockey Limited (GBHL) is committed to the principles of equality in sport. GBHL aims to ensure that all people, irrespective of their age, gender, ability, race, religion or belief, ethnic origin, colour, nationality, social status or sexual orientation, have a genuine and equal opportunity to participate in hockey at all levels and in all roles.



The full job advert can be found here.



Great Britain Hockey media release