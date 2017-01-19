COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey announces a partnership with Sportle to further increase the awareness and reach of field hockey through streaming live competition in the United States. This alliance will enable USA Field Hockey to grow its fan base across the country and around the world by promoting the sport to a user base of avid sports fans.





“USA Field Hockey is excited to partner with Sportle," said Adam Andrasko, USA Field Hockey's Member Services Director. "The Sportle website is top-tier and their promotion of our event live streams will attract current and new fans to the game of field hockey."



As part of the arrangement, Sportle will feature Team USA at the Pan American Cup hosted at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County, Pa. from Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 13, 2017. In addition to this tournament, events in June and July, including USA Field Hockey’s National Futures Championship and National Club Championship, will be showcased lived on Sportle via USA Field Hockey’s website. These matches and other content will be shared through USA Field Hockey’s streaming partners, as well as through Facebook Live, YouTube, Google+ and other live streaming platforms USA Field Hockey will look to engage in the future. Sportle users will receive notifications when USA Field Hockey’s events are going live, regardless of what platform the content is hosted on.



“Our goal is to bring to light the abundance and variety of streaming sports that are available to users around the world,” said John Buckman, Head of Sportle’s Field Hockey and NCAA (East Coast) Division. “As part of this effort, we believe the inclusion of field hockey is fundamental. Field hockey fans number in the billions worldwide and we are thrilled to be working with USA Field Hockey to grow the game through Sportle.”



About Sportle

Sportle is the first entertainment platform that makes it easy to access live sports streams from around the world in one place. Sportle was created to help sports fans find the official streams for events. For more information, visit www.sportle.tv or download for iPhone and iPad by clicking here.



USFHA media release