Global Nutrition Brand, MSC Nutrition, has signed Olympic Gold Medallist, Sam Quek, as its latest Brand Ambassador.





The field hockey star, 28, joins elite athletes including champion boxer Carl Frampton in the list of those now representing the high-performance nutrition brand.



Having won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and received an MBE alongside her Team GB teammates in the 2016 New Year’s Honours List, Sam comes to MSC at a particularly exciting point in her career.



After earning her first international cap against Argentina in 2008 whilst at university, Sam went on to captain the England team in 2014, beat the Netherlands at a close penalty shootout to win a gold medal in 2016, and appear on the popular I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here in the same year.



Sam said: “As a competitive athlete performing at elite level, it’s important that my supplement supplier of choice can provide me with a high quality product as well as the reliability I need to continue to succeed. My aim is always to perform at the highest possible level and I know MSC can provide the service I need to progress further.



“MSC is a company which prioritises the personal touch, tailoring supplements to the individual, which for me sets them above all other competitors. I deeply appreciate the support the company has already given me and I’m excited to work with them on an ongoing basis as an MSC brand ambassador.”



Nicky Edmonds, Director of MSC Nutrition said: “We’re thrilled to have Sam join the MSC Team and represent our brand as it continues to go from strength to strength. As a company we have watched and admired Sam throughout her career so far, not least during her incredible performance at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.



“As a company MSC invest a lot of time into the research & development of its products. We are a member Informed Sport, ensuring all of our supplements are screened and tested within the parameters of Informed Sport and LGC Laboratories.



Athlete safety is paramount and MSC products are formulated to meet the requirements of athletes performing at the highest of levels, including the likes of Sam Quek and Carl Frampton.



“Created using only the highest raw grade materials our mission is to provide all of our athletes with the confidence they need to succeed, safe in the knowledge that they are working with one of the most reputable sports nutrition brands around.”



For more information visit http://www.msc-nutrition.co.uk/



MSC Nutrition media release