The Dar Academy Storm at National Championships
Ijaz Chaudhry
Runner Up side National Bank included 4 Dar HA Players
Dar Hockey Academy is presently the biggest source of talent to Pakistan's national teams, senior as well as age group sides.
Hence, it was no surprise that as many as 10 out of the 13 teams at the recent 63rd National Championships had the services of Dar HA boys. A total of 25 academy players were in action at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.
All the four semi-finalists, PIA, National Bank, Sui Southern Gas Company and WAPDA, were well served by the academy. Sui Southern Gas Company (3rd position) and National Bank of Pakistan (runner up) were heavily laden with five and four boys respectively from the Dar HA.
Of the 25 academy boys seen in action at these nationals, 13 have been selected for the National Senior Camp. While five have been named in the National Under 18 Camp.
Dar Hockey Academy Boys at Pakistan's 63rd National Hockey Championships:
PIA: Waseem Akram & Imran Butt
National Bank: Bilal Qadir, Aamir, Arslan Qadir & Faisal Qadir
Sui Southern Gas Company: Adeel, M.Rizwan, Rana Sohail, Adnan & Zeeshan Bukhari
WAPDA: Aleem Bilal
HEC: Hammad Mansuri, Zeeshan, Hassaan Ubaid & Danish
Police:Bilal Mahmood & Saleem
Railways:Usman & Ajmal Butt
Port Qasim Authority: Asif Haneef, Awais & Ali Aziz
NAVY: Asif & Asad Aziz
Army: Awais Zahid
