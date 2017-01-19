Ijaz Chaudhry





Runner Up side National Bank included 4 Dar HA Players



Dar Hockey Academy is presently the biggest source of talent to Pakistan's national teams, senior as well as age group sides.





Hence, it was no surprise that as many as 10 out of the 13 teams at the recent 63rd National Championships had the services of Dar HA boys. A total of 25 academy players were in action at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.



All the four semi-finalists, PIA, National Bank, Sui Southern Gas Company and WAPDA, were well served by the academy. Sui Southern Gas Company (3rd position) and National Bank of Pakistan (runner up) were heavily laden with five and four boys respectively from the Dar HA.



Of the 25 academy boys seen in action at these nationals, 13 have been selected for the National Senior Camp. While five have been named in the National Under 18 Camp.



Dar Hockey Academy Boys at Pakistan's 63rd National Hockey Championships:



PIA: Waseem Akram & Imran Butt

National Bank: Bilal Qadir, Aamir, Arslan Qadir & Faisal Qadir

Sui Southern Gas Company: Adeel, M.Rizwan, Rana Sohail, Adnan & Zeeshan Bukhari

WAPDA: Aleem Bilal

HEC: Hammad Mansuri, Zeeshan, Hassaan Ubaid & Danish

Police:Bilal Mahmood & Saleem

Railways:Usman & Ajmal Butt

Port Qasim Authority: Asif Haneef, Awais & Ali Aziz

NAVY: Asif & Asad Aziz

Army: Awais Zahid



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com