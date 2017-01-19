by Aftar Singh





"Back off: UniKL’s Izwan Firdaus Ahmad Tajuddin (right) vying for the ball with TNB-Thunderbolt’s Mohd Shafiq Hassan in the MHL Premier Division match at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium yesterday. UniKL won 4-0. — chan tak kong / The Star"



KUALA LUMPUR: Australian Lachlan Gerald Stock continued to repay Universiti Kuala Lumpur’s (UniKL) faith in him.





Yesterday, Stock scored a brace as UniKL whipped TNB-Thunderbolt 4-0 to maintain top spot in the Malaysia Hockey League’s (MHL) Premier Division. UniKL have nine points from three matches.



Stock was on target in the fourth and eighth minutes, bringing his tally to five goals.



Aleem Bilal (39th minute) and Muhd Hafiz Zainol (44th) were the other scorers.



UniKL coach A. Arulselvaraj lavished praise on his players for keeping their third straight clean sheet.



“It was a good performance as the players paced themselves well in all four quarters. But we’re still losing possession in crucial areas around the opponent’s semi-circle. We hope to eradicate this problem.



“Now, we need to maintain our focus to collect full points against UiTM (Universiti Teknologi Mara)-KPT on Friday,” said Arulselvaraj.



Double champions Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) also registered easy wins.



Terengganu whipped Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sport School (SSTMI) 7-0 at the SSTMI Hockey Stadium in Bandar Penawar while KLHC hammered UiTM-KPT 7-3 at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium.



Terengganu are second ahead of KLHC in the eight-team league on goal difference. Both have seven points.



At the Bukit Serendit Hockey Stadium in Malacca, Tenaga Nasional edged Maybank 2-1 for their second win.



Muhd Shahril Saabah gave Tenaga the lead in the 18th minute but the Tigers managed to equalise through Hafifihafiz Hanafi’s field goal in the 32nd minute.



Tenaga then clinched all the three points a minute later when Muhd Najib Abu Hassan netted the winner.



