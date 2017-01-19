KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia have not lost to Thailand in the last eight years.





And national coach K. Dharmaraj wants to keep it that way when the two South-East Asian nations meet in the quarter-finals of the Women’s World League Second Round at the Tun Razak Stadium today.



Said Dharmaraj: “I don’t want any let-up at this crucial stage of the tournament. The Thais are physically fit and playing well as a unit. And they are well prepared, having trained for three months in South Korea before coming for this tournament.



“They also have nippy forward Kornkanok (Sanpoung). She’s not only skilful but is also good with penalty corners.



“The challenge will be on us to get the better of them as two of our key players are down with injuries and doubtful to play tomorrow.”



Midfielder Raja Norsharina Raja Shabuddin twisted her ankle in the 1-2 loss in a Group B clash against Ireland on Monday. Noor Hasliza Ali, also a midfielder, broke a tooth and injured her gums in the 13-1 group-stage win over Kazakhstan on Tuesday.



Dharmaraj is, however, pleased with his team’s scoring rate – 23 goals in three matches – so far.



Malaysia whipped Hong Kong 9-0 in the other group game.



Forwards Nuraini Abdul Rashid and Fatin Shafika Mohd Sukri are the team’s joint top scorers with four goals each.



“I want the players to make full use of the chances. And I’ve faith that they will rise to the occasion and qualify for the semi-finals,” said Dharmaraj.



In the last meeting between the two sides in the final at the 2015 Singapore SEA Games, Malaysia emerged 3-1 winners.



The Star of Malaysia