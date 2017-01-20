Shaheed Devji





David Jameson celebrates a goal against Trinidad and Tobago at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow Scotland. Photo by Yan Huckendubler.



After a career that spanned 14 years and included 232 senior international matches, Vancouver’s David Jameson has retired from international play.





The veteran defender began his senior career in 2002 with on a tour in Brussels, Belgium. After all is said and done, Jameson’s career goes down as one of the most accomplished in Canadian field hockey history and includes his participation in 4 Pan American Games, 3 Commonwealth Games, and 1 World Cup.



“I have taken a couple of months to reflect since the Olympics, and am now confident that it’s time for me to look forward to new challenges and experiences in my life,” he says. “It has truly been an honour and something I will cherish for the rest of my life.”



Jameson grew up in a hockey family, with his mother playing on the Women’s National Team in the seventies and his sister Stephanie becoming the most capped Women’s National Team player – an honour she stills holds until this day.



David currently sits in 9th all-time in games played for the Men’s National Team.



“There are a great number of people who have had an incredible influence on me both as a player and as a person throughout my career, and I am thankful for each and every one of them,” he adds. “In particular I would like to thank my coaches for their guidance, my teammates for making this the most incredible experience, and my family and friends for their never ending support.”



Among the proudest moments of his career was winning the 2007 Pan American Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The gold medal sent the Canadian men to the Olympics Games in 2008. And while Jameson missed out on those Olympics, he will forever cherish the part he played in getting the team there. Something he also did for the the team’s return to the Games in 2016.



“The blood, sweat, and tears I have shed, and the nicknames I have gained have all been worth it,” says the 32 year-old who was aptly nicknamed Beaver. “I am grateful to have had the chance to play the sport I love for so long while representing my country.”



Field Hockey Canada media release