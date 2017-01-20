

Tina Cullen celebrates after scoring in the indoor final



It's time to introduce you to another of the contenders for the Women’s Super 6s title. Today we run the rule over the Seahorses of Bowdon Hightown.





A side with plenty of titles under their belts in this competition, (11 so far) Bowdon Hightown last triumphed in the Wembley showpiece in the 2014-15 season so they will know what it’s all about.



This season they were the first team to book their place at finals day. After a strong showing in the first weekend they got the points they needed on the Saturday of week two, allowing them to coast home on the Sunday and secure second spot and a semi-final clash with Canterbury.



Hightown play a good brand of indoor hockey and in the qualifiers they scored the most goals in the competition (39) and conceded the second fewest (25).



“We’re really proud to make it Wembley it’s a big achievement. Although we’ve been a few times we want to get there every year. The competitions been really tough his time out so it’s very pleasing to be one of the final teams left standing.” beamed Captain Michelle Liptrot.





Bowdon Hightown Super 6s SemiFinalists 2017



The pool stage clash with their semi-final opponents Canterbury ended in a 5-3 win for the Kent side but Bowdon will still head to finals day brimming with confidence. The fact they have been there before is a big advantage:



“The previous experience does stand you in good stead.” says Liptrot. “Knowing what to expect of a big event is always key but we never underestimate the other teams and we’ll do our best.”



With Sally Walton, the competition’s top scorer last season bagging 13 goals this time out, ably supported by the irrepressible Tina Cullen (nine goals) Hightown have the firepower to live with anyone on their day.



Seven other players have also found the net for the Seahorses, showing they are a threat all over the court.



Having tasted victory in recent memory, Bowdon will be keen to get their hands on the trophy once more. Can they do it?



England Hockey Board Media release