PETALING JAYA: Maybank have lost their bite. Despite being awarded 17 penalty corners in their three Malaysia Hockey League’s (MHL) Premier Division matches, the Tigers could only convert three.





In their opening match against Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)-KPT, Maybank earned five but managed to score one in the 3-2 win.



Then against Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI), they converted three out of six in the 4-0 triumph.



On Wednesday, the Tigers muffed all six against Tenaga Nasional to lose 2-1. As a result of the loss, they dropped from second to fifth with six points in the eight-team league.



Said Maybank coach Shaiful Azli Abdul Rahman: “Our main penalty corner flicker Nam (Hyun-woo of South Korea) is suffering from poor form and inconsistency. I hope he will recover his form soon.”



Maybank certainly need to be at their best as they play fancied Kuala Lumpur Hockey Club (KLHC) at the Bukit Serendit Hockey Stadium in Malacca today.



KLHC are third with seven points from three matches.



Shaiful added: “We certainly cannot afford to waste any goal-scoring chances.



“KLHC are a solid team with good players in every department. And they have the ability to score both field and penalty corner goals. I don’t mind a draw tomorrow,” said Shaiful.



KLHC are on a three-match unbeaten run and team manager Ahmad Anuar Sham Kamar wants it to stay that way until the end of the season.



“Our team is progressing well, improving in every match. Our mission is to win the league title. To achieve that we need to stay unbeaten in every match,” said Ahmad.



