Pravin Narain



THE Fiji hockey men's team needs to improve on their Commonwealth Games ranking to qualify for the event next year in Gold Coast, Australia.





Fiji after playing in the Hockey World League Round 1 (HWLR1) hosted in Suva improved their ranking from 63 to 51. The side was ranked 18th in the Commonwealth Games.



Fiji has been provided with the opportunity to better their ranking as the side will compete in the Hockey World League 2 in Bangladesh in March.



Head coach Hector Smith said they had named a strong squad for the competition last Sunday.



"We have selected the players based on their performance at training.



"There were three people in the selection panel which included myself, manager Jone Tuipelehaki and former player Harry Heritage," he said.



"We have been involved with the players throughout the year and we have worked together.



"We had minimum criteria set for these players which included skill and strength test together with their attendance at training and discipline on and off the field."



Smith said they did their utmost best.



"It is a good opportunity for us to improve our ranking to qualify for the Commonwealth Games," he said.



"Some of the teams who are ranked above us in the world would also compete in round two so it is a chance for us to do well against these countries.



"The countries which will compete in the competition are hosts Bangladesh, Egypt, Sri Lanka and Oman."



The competition will be held from March 4-12.



Squad:



Beniamino Lutua, Richard Eyre, Amenatave Veitamana, David Ledua, Kyle Kava, Sean Patrick, Adrian Smith, Ovini Drasuna, Triston Tora, Rick Bently, Hector Smith, Jerome Edwards, Richard Sekiguchi, Rupeni Fabiano, James Saqacala, Martin Fong, Leevan Dutta, Krisstoffer Mock. The captain is Hector Smith and two vice-captains are Leevan Dutta and Jerome Edwards. The non travelling reserves are Darrion Queet, Jerokee Mock, Cecil Leger and Colton Pleass.



The Fiji Times