To play in World Cup -Uphill task for Malaysian Eves

Published on Friday, 20 January 2017 10:00 | Hits: 58
B.G.Joshi (Sehore-Bhopal, India)

5th in Asia and 21st in World Ranking Malaysian eves had never played in World Cup. It is an uphill task for them to get berth in 14th edition of Women World Cup (London, July 7-21, 2018). Tomorrow (Jan 21) they have to beat Italy for entry in World Cup Qualifiers (Hockey World League Semifinals). Here are statistical highlights of Italy and Malaysia:

 

Particulars

Italy

Malaysia

World Ranking

15

21

World Cup-Appearances

1

0

 Final Rank in Hockey World League (2014 WC season)

12

17

Final Rank in Hockey World League (2016 OG season)

16

22

Continental Championships-Appearances

11*

13 #

Best Finish in Continental Championships

1G*,2S*

3B #

 

*Italian ladies had played Euro Cup 8 times and 3 times Euro Trophy (Euro Hockey Championship II), they won Trophy in 2013(Cambrai-France) and runners-up twice in 2005(Baku-Azerbaijan) and 2009(Rome-Italy).
#Malaysian ladies had played Asian Games 5 times, Asia Cup 6 times and Asian Champions Trophy 2 times. They won bronze in 1982 New Delhi Asian Games, 1985 Seoul Asia Cup and 2013 Kakamigahara Asian Champions trophy.

