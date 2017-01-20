by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia turned on the heat in the last two quarters to beat Thailand 3-0 to qualify for the semi-finals of the Women’s World League Round Two.





Skipper Siti Noor Amarina Ruhani gave Malaysia the lead off a penalty corner in the 38th minute at the Tun Razak Stadium yesterday.



Norazlin Sumantri then made it 2-0 when she netted a field goal in the 56th minute. Four minutes later Nuraini Abdul put her name on the score sheet by converting a penalty corner.



This is Malaysia’s first ever semi-final appearance in the World League.



Malaysia face Italy tomorrow for a place in the final. The other semi-final is between Ireland and Wales.



National coach K. Dharmaraj was relieved with the win, saying the pressure was on them to beat Thailand.



“Thailand defended very well and they were waiting for us to make a mistake. But our players played well and fought for every ball,” said Dharmaraj.



“The Thais also created many chances. And when we failed to score in the first two quarters, we became desperate. Fortunately, our players didn’t panic. I’m glad we managed to score three goals in the last two quarters,” said Dharmaraj.



The Star of Malaysia