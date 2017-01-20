



The Green Army confidently booked their place in the semi-finals of World League 2 with another high scoring victory.





As per their first 3 matches of the tournament the Irish defence was the engine room and instigator of attacking momentum, allowing the midfield to pull defenders out to the wings while the forward line caused havoc in a crowded circle. Lena Tice and Zoe Wilson were content to sweep the ball around the backline on a pendulum until space opened up, at which point it was instantly exploited. It was only a matter of time before the first goal came and Naomi Carroll gave her side the lead in the 7th minute. Hannah Matthews was sending passes through the eye of a needle from the halfway line throughout the match and Nikki Evans got on the end of more than one but was quickly swarmed by several Singapore defenders. Ireland got a deserved second goal in the 14th minute from a simple penalty corner routine; Chloe Watkins saw her initial drag saved but Rebecca Barry was quickest off the mark to slot home the loose ball. Similar to previous fixtures the Green Army unleashed a barrage of goals in the space of 3 minutes to give themselves a very comfortable 5-0 lead at half time. Anna O’Flanagan appeared to glide through 5 defenders from the edge of the circle to then fire home from close range in the 22nd minute, while drag-flick specialist Roisin Upton made no mistake with her low shots out of Liu’s reach.



Ireland rarely took their foot off the gas and dominated possession with 92% throughout, while forcing no fewer than 14 turnovers in the opening 30 minutes alone. Shirley McCay put Singapore under instant pressure as the second half got underway, charging toward the 23 and firing balls into the circle at will. O’Flanagan got her second of the game in the 43rd minute courtesy of a penalty corner, the goal also marked O’Flanagan’s 50th senior international goal to firmly put her amongst Ireland’s top goalscorers. Two minutes later Upton completed her impressive hat trick from another penalty corner. O’Flanagan rounded out her own hat trick in the 4th quarter, while Nicci Daly and Katie Mullan again added their names to the scoresheet further solidifying their positions amongst the top goalscorers of the tournament so far, a list dominated by the Green Army.



Ireland will face the winner of Wales vs Kazakhstan on Saturday (Jan 21st, time TBC) in the semi-finals of World League 2. Ireland met Kazakhstan in their opening Pool B match and notched up a 12-0 victory, the Kazaks have since lost 13-1 to Malaysia and recorded a 2-0 victory over Hong Kong on penalty strokes. Wales finished second in Pool A as they rallied from a 3-0 loss to Italy to record a 7-0 win over Singapore and 3-0 win over Thailand.







Speaking after today’s victory, head coach Graham Shaw said “Today was all about getting the result. It’s very difficult to play hockey against a team with all 11 players inside the circle. We’re looking forward to the semi-final now”.



Ireland 10 (Carroll, Barry, Upton x3, O’Flanagan x3, Daly, Mullan)

Singapore 0



Squad: McFerran, Sargent, Evans, Mullan (Captain), McCay, Watkins, Colvin, Daly, Matthews, O’Flanagan, Wilson



Subs: Cassin, O’Byrne, Tice, Carroll, Pinder, Upton, Barry



