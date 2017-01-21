

Ged Curran



Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce that Ged Curran has been promoted to the International Hockey World Panel list for umpire managers.





Curran, a former world panel umpire who took charge of the 2012 Olympic Final, was upgraded following strong performances over the last two years, including recently at the junior world cup in India in December.



With the promotion, Scotland is one of only five countries in the world, and one of only two European countries, to have a World Panel Umpire Manager and World Panel Umpires. Curran also plays an important role Scotland’s umpire development - he mentors a number of the top Scottish umpires helping them to improve and to hopefully emulate his achievements.



John Heron Chair of the International Appointments Panel said. “This is the culmination of five years of development work since Ged umpired the Olympic final in London. In both Scotland and at world hockey events, Ged has demonstrated an exceptional level of understanding of top level hockey umpiring. The award is testament to the commitment and sacrifice made by Ged and his family during this journey, and will ultimately benefit the quality of umpiring in Scotland.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release