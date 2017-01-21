

Eliza Brett and Sarah Kerly celebrate a Canterbury goal



The third of our contenders for the Women’s Super 6s title is Canterbury. The Kent side are chasing a history making first title in this competition and will be raring to go at Wembley.





Runners up in last year’s competition and semi-finalists the year before the experience will not be new to Canterbury who will be roared on as ever by their passionate travelling green and white army of fans.



The side from Polo Farm booked their place on the final day of qualification thanks to vital wins over fellow final four qualifiers Sutton Coldfield and Bowdon Hightown. Now they will face a rematch with Bowdon, the side they bested 5-3 to seal their place at the finals day.



“We’re really pleased to have made it through.” said Captain Sarah Kerly. “After the first weekend we were fourth and we knew it was going to be close. We needed to perform to our best and make sure it was in our hands rather than relying on someone else. To get the job done and get to Wembley is very satisfying. “





Canterbury Indoor finals day 2017



Kerly has revelled in her role as senior player and captain this time out. In a squad with a number of young players the striker who is not exactly long in the tooth herself at 26 has shown her team the way with 12 goals in qualifying including a splendid hat-trick in the 6-5 win against East Grinstead.



Another player who has relished the challenge is Great Britain and England star Grace Balsdon. A rock solid defender with a rocket of a penalty corner up her sleeve the 23-year-old bagged nine goals of her own as the Kent side showed their potency in front of goal with 35 strikes in qualifying.



Balsdon and teenager Nina Steikowsky are two who Kerly has singled out as threats but she is keen to stress the role played by the likes of Lizzie Neal and Eliza Brett commenting that Canterbury are a “strong unit throughout.”



Indeed the captain is correct, what the Canterbury side lacks in years and experience it more than makes up for in raw talent with some hair-raising skills on display from their array of young guns.



Previous heartbreak at finals day is still fresh in the mind but Kerly is determined to help her side go all the way this time:



“We know what it feels like to lose out so we want to win it this time. It’s a really exciting place to be and not something you get to do too often as a hockey player, so with last year’s experience under our belts we know what to expect and can hopefully do ourselves justice.”



Can Canterbury make history and capture the title? Will the famous name of Kerly be lifting another trophy at the end of the final? We don’t have to wait long to find out.



England Hockey Board Media release