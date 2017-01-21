Super 6s action focuses on clubs with Men’s and Women’s Division Two as well as the Boys’ and Girls’ Under 16 and Under 18 finals.





In the senior competitions Men’s Division Two is being played at University of West of England in Bristol and the Women’s at Three Hills Sports Park, Folkestone. The top two teams in Division Two earn promotion to Division One for 2017-18.



The Boys’ Under 16 tournament takes place at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton with the Under 18s at Phoenix Leisure Centre in Dawley, Telford.



The Girls’ U16s are also at Aldersley with the U18s playing at Whitgift School, Croydon.



For details of the various competitions including participating teams and how to keep up with the action click on the links below.

Boys’ U16 & U18 championships

Girls’ U16 & U18 championships

Men’s Division Two

Women’s Division Two



England Hockey Board Media release