Hat trick for Ehren Hazell



Holly MacNeil







(Wollongong, NSW) – NSW has come away victorious in both the men’s and women’s U18 Australian Indoor Championships this morning, securing victory over WA and VIC respectively.





The women’s game was up first, and Victoria were off to a great start with an early lead coming in the form of a penalty corner goal for Carly James in just the third minute of play. New South Wales weren’t letting the play get away from them so early in the game however, with Taylor Thomson nailing a field goal only a minute later.



Securing the 2 - 1 victory for NSW was Emma Corcoran who, in the 15th minute of the game converted a penalty corner for the home team. Both teams had chances at penalty corners in the second half but were unable to make the most of the opportunities, leaving the final score at 2 – 1 and giving NSW the crown of the U18 Women’s Indoor Champions. Corcoran went on to be awarded the Player of the Final.



Over in the U18 men’s final, NSW stormed to victory courtesy of a hat trick from the top goal scorer of the tournament, Ehren Hazell, along with a double from Daine Richards. WA gave themselves a fighting chance with an early goal from Jesse Ryan, but they couldn’t come back to seal a win over the home team.



The final score in the U18 men’s competition 5 – 1, with NSW’s Daine Richards awarded the Player of the Final and team mate Ehren Hazell the top goal scorer of the tournament.



Now that the U18 Australian Indoor Championship has concluded, all eyes will turn to the final tournament of the Australian Indoor Championships – the U15 Australian Indoor Championships.



Supported by Destination Wollongong, Illawarra South Coast Hockey Association, the University of Wollongong and Hockey NSW, the Indoor Festival of Hockey is a three-week extravaganza of indoor hockey, showcasing the best players in the country at Open, Under 21, Under 18, Under 15 and Under 13 level.



Now in the second year of an initial two-year agreement, more than 1000 participants, spectators and volunteers will be involved over the next three weeks.



Anyone visiting Wollongong for the Indoor Festival of Hockey over the next three weeks is encouraged to visit the Visit Wollongong website for information and ideas of what to see and do.



Hockey Australia thanks all of its partners and the outstanding team of volunteers and officials for their great work at the Indoor Festival of Hockey.



Final standings – U18 Women’s Australian Indoor Championship



1. NSW

2. VIC

3. WA

4. QLD

5. ACT

6. TAS

7. SA



Award Winners - U18 Women’s Australian Indoor Championship

Player of the Tournament: Riley Sutherland (VIC)

Player of the Final: Emma Corcoran (NSW)

Top Goal Scorer: Clara Quirk (WA) (10 goals)



Final Standings – U18 Men’s Australian Indoor Championship



1. NSW

2. WA

3. ACT

4. QLD

5. VIC

6. SA

7. TAS



Award Winners - U18 Men’s Australian Indoor Championship

Player of the Tournament: Aaron Knight (ACT)

Player of the Final: Daine Richards (NSW)

Top Goal Scorer: Ehren Hazell (NSW) (17 goals)



Hockey Australia media release