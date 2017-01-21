by Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) are on a roll.





The team helmed by A. Arulselvaraj registered their fourth straight win with an impressive 6-2 victory over Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM)-KPT at the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Stadium yesterday.



This is their best-ever start since featuring in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) in 2011.



The league leaders were forced to dig deep for the win by a stubborn UiTM side that packed their defence.



But in the end three well-executed penalty corners saved the day for UniKL.



UiTM took a shock lead in the eighth minute through Steffen James. But UniKL’s Aleem Bilal cancelled the lead off a penalty corner in the 22nd minute.



UniKL then stamped their mark and scored another five more goals through Najmi Farizal Jazlan (35th), Izwan Firdaus Tajuddin (44th), Ignacio Santiago Salas (54th), Aleem (58th) and Azrul Hasbullah (60th).



UiTM managed to pull one back through Nazirul Mubin in the 55th minute.



Arulselvaraj said they started poorly in the first quarter as his players took things lightly.



“UiTM’s first goal was a jolt as it woke up the players and they started showing more urgency,” said Arulselvaraj. “It is good that our penalty corners worked today and that will give confidence to the players.”



