



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - With a new year comes change and with that comes a new list of athletes given the opportunity to represent their country. Coming off of 2016 with valuable experience against international competition, USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the 2017 U.S. U-21 Women's National Team roster.





"As the past couple of years have shown the U-21 team is a great opportunity for our best athletes in that age category to train and play together," said Janneke Schopman, current U.S. Women's National Team Head Coach and former U-21 USWNT. "We see these athletes improve and become better players every time they are together. They also show great energy and commitment and are a great group to work with. I’m excited to see this group of players with lots of talent develop further!"



Schopman and her staff evaluated athletes throughout the year at U-21 training camps, high performance and Junior National Camps, the Young Women's National Championship and during the college season. The selection process took into account the willingness to learn and athletes' abilities to improve and grow with the ultimate goal to become a national team player.



The 2016 year was jam packed for the U.S. U-21 Women's National Team. In January, the U-21 USWNT hosted Great Britain's U-21 Team at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County, Pa. for a five-game test series where they finished 3-1-1. In March, Team USA traveled to Trinidad & Tobago for the Junior Women's Pan American Championship. After cruising through pool play and both quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, the U-21 USWNT met the only other undefeated team, Argentina, in the final. The silver medal finish earned Team USA a qualifying spot at the the women's Hockey Junior World Cup in November in Santiago, Chile. Playing some of the top international junior teams while gaining valuable experience, the U-21 USWNT finished the event in 8th place.



In addition to welcoming more strong, new talent to the squad, the 2017 roster contains 14 veterans. Congratulations to the following athletes who have been named to the U.S. U-21 Women's National Team:



Maddie Bacskai (Princeton, Berwyn, Pa.), Kelsey Bing (Stanford, Houston, Texas), Jennifer Bleakney (Syracuse, Columbia, Md.), Virginia Bramley (Penn State, Elizabethtown, Pa.), Amanda Collins (UConn, Binghampton, N.Y.), Brooke Deberdine (Penn Manor, Millersville, Pa.), Skyler Fretz (Penn State, Oley, Pa.), Linnea Gonzales (Maryland, Bel Air, Md.), Danielle Grega (ODU, Kingston, Pa.), Alex Halpin (UNC, Mohegan Lake, N.Y.), Caroline Hanks (Maryland, Niskayuna, N.Y.), Ashley Hoffman (UNC, Mohton, Pa.), Laura Hurff (Syracuse, Newark, Del.), Abby Julius (Liberty, Hummelstown, Pa.), Kelee Lepage (Maryland, Honey Brook, Pa.), Gabrielle Major (UNC, Royersford, Pa.), Erin Matson (WC Eagles, Chadds Ford, Pa.), Madison Morano (Penn State, Hammonton, N.J.), Margaux Paolino (Duke, Villanova, Pa.), Jenny Rizzo (Penn State, Hershey, Pa.), Taylor Stone (Louisville, Herndon, Va.), Julianna Tornetta (Princeton FHC, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Sophia Tornetta (Princeton, Plymouth Meeting, Pa.), Casey Umstead (UConn, Green Lane, Pa.), Nicole Woods (Louisville, Beverly, Mass.), Corinne Zanolli (WC Eagles, Newtown Square, Pa.)



The U.S. U-21 Women's National Team has two training camps scheduled for 2017. The first will happen February 11-15, 2017 at the Olympic Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif. Here the U-21 USWNT will practice as well as scrimmage the U.S. Women's National Team. The second training camp weekend will take place March 17-19, 2017 at Duke University in Durham, N.C.



"I am very excited to see what the 2017 U.S. U-21 Women's National Team has to bring this year," said Hurff. "Last year we had a very talented group and are lucky enough to have most of the team returning. As a program, we are looking forward to seeing what the new members of the U-21 squad will bring. To have the opportunity to travel to California to train with the U.S. Women's National Team will be a rewarding and beneficial experience. As a group, we will learn what it takes to continue on in the U-21 program and what being apart of the senior squad entails."



USFHA media release