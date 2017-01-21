



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The U.S. Men’s National Team is diving into 2017 with a training camp from Friday, January 20 to Monday, January 30 in Barcelona, Spain. Twenty-four national team athletes will spend the 10-day period as their initial phase of preparation for FIH Hockey World League Round 2 which will be held from March 25 - April 3, 2017 in Tacarigua, Trinidad & Tobago.





The red, white and blue will arrive in Spain today and begin competition Monday, January 23 at the Federative Stadium. As the five-match series unfolds, the squad will sharpen their stick skills against Catalunia and Wales while holding several practices and team meetings to shape the direction of the program under a new coaching staff.



"We are very excited to be given the opportunity to train and compete in Spain for 10 days, said Rutger Wiese, USMNT Head Coach. "As a staff we are looking to not only outline the direction for the new year but also to select the squad that will compete at World League Round 2 in March. The squad currently in Spain has several returning players but also includes several U-21 Junior National team players. We will face stiff competition and train very hard this camp and set the tone for the year."



Spain Training Camp Schedule:

Monday, January 23 USA vs Catalunia 12:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 24 USA vs Catalunia 12:00 p.m.

Friday, January 27 USA vs Wales 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 USA vs Wales 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 29 USA vs Wales 10:00 p.m.

* The competition time is based off the event’s location. Barcelona is 6 hours ahead of the Eastern Standard Time Zone.



Although the friendly matches will not be streamed or live tweeted, view a recap of the series by visiting usafieldhockey.com in the coming days.



Team USA Spain Training Camp Roster:



Michael Barminski (Ventura, Calif.), Tom Barratt (Greensboro, N.C.), Sean Cicchi (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Ajai Dhadwal (Agoura Hills, Calif.), Mohan Gandhi (Ventura, Calif.), Alex Grassi (Brookeville, Md.), Pat Harris (Moorpark, Calif.), William Holt (Lakeside, Calif.), Deegan Huisman (Almere, The Netherlands), Aki Kaeppeler (Stuttgart, Germany), Brandon Karess (Allentown, Pa.), Amor Khokar (Valencia, Calif.), Kai Kokolakis (Wiesbaden, Germany), Manny Martinez (Boston, Mass.), Adam Miller (Panama City, Fla.), Nick Molcsan (Wanganui, New Zealand), Johnny Orozco (Ventura, Calif.), Keeling Pilaro (South Hampton, N.Y.), Nick Richardson (Kent Hill, Maine), Moritz Runzi (Boston, Mass.), Paul Singh (Simi Valley, Calif.), Tyler Sundeen (Simi Valley, Calif.), Ruben van Dam (Valkenswaard, The Netherlands), Andy Zayac (Hayward, Calif.).



USFHA media release