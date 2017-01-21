Shaheed Devji





Canada’s Men’s National Team during a match vs Ireland at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 11, 2016. Photo by Yan Huckendubler.



Field Hockey Canada’s Men’s National Program has named the Senior Men’s National Team and Development Squad rosters for the 2017 year.





Thirty-six athletes have been named to the two squads, with the National Team consisting of 24 players who have an average of 88 senior international games played.



The National Team features 14 of the 16 players who represented Canada at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The remaining two – Benjamin Martin and Jagdish Gill – have since retired from international competition.



New additions to the Men’s National Team include a handful of athletes who make the jump from the junior level and recently competed at the 2016 Junior World Cup in India: Balraj Panesar, Brandon Pereira, Harbir Sidhu. Oliver Scholfield joins threein making the jump from last year’s Senior Development Squad, up to the National Team.



Floris van Son also joins the National Team after having been a part of the squad that prepared for the Olympic Games.



The Senior Development Squad also features young blood, many of whom competed at this year’s Junior World Cup including Amrit Sidhu, Fin Boothroyd, Iqwinder Gill, Jamie Wallace, Rohan Chopra, and Thomson Harris.



Midfielder Paul Wharton bring his 60 games of senior international experience to the roster which is largely filled with players who will be looking to earn their first senior caps.



The Men’s National Team is now centralized in Vancouver preparing for World League Round 2 in Bangladesh this March.

2017 Men's National Team

2016 Senior Development Squad

Field Hockey Canada media release