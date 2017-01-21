



KHC Dragons’ Florent van Aubel became the fourth Belgian player to get a call for the Hockey India League which gets under way this weekend.





He follows club mate Arthur van Doren, Vincent Vanasch and Manu Stockbroekx with van Aubel stepping in for the injured Jamie Dwyer with the Uttar Pradesh Wizards.



Speaking about getting the late call, van Aubel told the Hockey Belgium website: "I was pretty disappointed in November when I was not selected to play in the competition. I told myself that I was going to concentrate on my studies.



“I had to pass exams very soon but this is an opportunity that you cannot refuse.”

Belgian coach Shane McLeod agreed to allow van Aubel to travel over to the competition and he is looking forward to playing with some familiar faces.



"What's great is that I can play alongside guys I know well for years. I will be playing alongside Sander Baart [Real Club de Polo] and Agustin Mazzilli [Mannheimer HC].



“I know India well since I have been there three times. So I know perfectly what to do and not to do on a hygiene level. Our ambition is to play for the title and I think we have serious things to prove! "



Euro Hockey League media release